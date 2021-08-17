Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Taliban spokesman vows security and says some women’s rights will remain

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 4.15pm Updated: August 17 2021, 4.25pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A Taliban spokesman has pledged to secure Afghanistan after the insurgents took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week.

Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment at his first news conference.

For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants.

He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that “everyone is forgiven”.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy (STR/PA)
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy (STR/PA)

Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

It was also pledged that women’s rights would be honoured.

The Taliban’s previous regime had been renowned for its harsh treatment of women.

Mr Mujahid clarified that the women’s rights would be within Islamic law.

He said the Taliban wanted private media to “remain independent”, but stressed journalists “should not work against national values”.

Mr Mujahid also stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations.

That was a key demand in a deal the militants struck with the Trump administration in 2020 that led to the ultimate US withdrawal under current President Joe Biden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]