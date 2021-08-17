News / UK & World Fabio Jakobsen wins stage four of Vuelta a Espana By Press Association August 17 2021, 5.26pm Fabio Jakobsen powered to an emotional victory in Molina de Aragon in stage four of the Vuelta a Espana. The Dutch sprinter claimed his third Grand Tour stage win two years after he won his first two, also in Spain. However, it was a first stage victory since he almost lost his life in a crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider was behind Arnaud Demare with only 200 metres remaining but was the strongest over the finishing straight. Estonia’s Rein Taaramae kept the overall race leaders’ red jersey despite a late crash. The incident came inside the last 3km, a distance that allowed him to retain La Roja. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Mark Cavendish misses out on record 35th Tour stage win but takes green jersey Mark Cavendish denied record as Wout Van Aert wins final Tour de France stage Record-equalling Tour stage win feels ‘like my first’, says Mark Cavendish Mark Cavendish matches record of Eddy Merckx with 34 Tour de France stage wins