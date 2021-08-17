Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Death toll from Haiti earthquake raised to 1,941

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.21pm
A building lays in ruins three days after the quake (Fernando Llano)
Officials in Haiti have raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation.

The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900.

The devastation is centred on the country’s southwestern area, where healthcare has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones.

Haiti Earthquake
Residents watch an excavator remove rubble from a collapsed building (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Meanwhile, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to the government’s response to the deadly quake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned some areas could get 15 inches of rain before the storm moved on.

Intermittent rain fell in the earthquake-damaged city of Les Caves and in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

