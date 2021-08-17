Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brain scan could identify which Parkinson’s patients benefit most from treatment

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 12.06am
The study was funded by the charity Parkinson’s UK (David Davies/PA)
A new brain scan could help scientists identify which Parkinson’s patients would benefit most from a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The scan can allow researchers to better visualise changes in the part of the brain linked to cognitive decline, a study has suggested.

While previous work has shown atomoxetine – used for people with ADHD – can be advantageous to some Parkinson’s sufferers, until now there has not been an easy way to identify those it might help the most.

The study, funded by the charity Parkinson’s UK and published in the journal Brain, was hailed by one of the researchers as an “exciting step towards individualised therapy for cognitive decline” because it helps identify the people the treatment is most suitable for.

The use of atomoxetine improved the ability to inhibit behaviour – to let the brain “stop and think” before doing the right thing, the charity said.

Improvements with the drug were especially profound in people with the most damage to the locus coeruleus – the region of the brain linked to cognitive decline.

They had lower natural levels of noradrenaline – a brain chemical affected in Parkinson’s which is responsible for processing thoughts and behaviour.

An imbalance of noradrenaline can lead to difficulty concentrating, forgetting things and taking longer to think and process information, or can cause a change in behaviour.

Looking at noradrenaline levels and how they are affected means scientists are “taking a step closer to finding better treatments” for the disease, said the charity’s research communications manager Dr Katherine Fletcher.

She said: “Changes in cognition can interfere with a person’s wellbeing and may stop them from engaging in their regular and enjoyable activities because they feel they become too time consuming, stressful and challenging to complete.

“This promising research has the potential to address this unmet need and improve the quality of life for 145,000 people living in the UK.

“By looking at what other chemicals are affected, such as noradrenaline, we are taking a step closer to finding better treatments for Parkinson’s.”

Dr Claire O’Callaghan, lead researcher from the University of Cambridge, said: “This is an exciting step towards individualised therapy for cognitive decline in Parkinson’s as we are now able to identify who this treatment might be suitable for.

“The next steps will be to carry out a clinical trial with people taking the drug for longer, and to see if it helps cognition on an everyday basis.”

