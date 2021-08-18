Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Under-fire Justin Langer gets Cricket Australia backing ahead of Ashes

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 10.07am
Under-fire Justin Langer has received the backing of Cricket Australia (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Under-fire Justin Langer has received the backing of Cricket Australia (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has given his support to under-fire coach Justin Langer ahead of this winter’s Ashes series.

Langer’s intense management style has come under increasing scrutiny following Australia’s 4-1 T20 series defeat in Bangladesh.

Reports of a heated exchange between Langer and a Cricket Australia staff member in the team hotel have added to speculation over his future.

Hockley, the first Englishman to head up CA after his appointment in May, said in a statement: “Justin has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men’s team since he took on the role in 2018.

“His efforts have restored public faith in the national team which is a side all Australian’s can be incredibly proud of.

“He is contracted as head coach through to the middle of next year, with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defence in what is one of the most anticipated series and summers of cricket in Australia for many years.”

Hockley added: “Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team.”

It has been reported that Langer’s coaching methods were highlighted in a recent CA review, which was not made public.

Langer signed a four-year deal when he replaced Darren Lehmann as head coach in May 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier