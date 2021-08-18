Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man appears in court charged with murdering elderly neighbour

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 12.29pm
Bella Nicandro is understood to have lived in the same block of flats as the defendant (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally stabbing his elderly neighbour.

Aaron Cook, 23, is charged with the murder of 76-year-old Bella Nicandro, in Notting Hill, west London.

Ms Nicandro was found fatally injured at her flat in St Luke’s Road on the afternoon of Saturday August 14 after police received reports of a disturbance.

She had suffered stab injuries and died at the scene.

Police officers at the scene in St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, west London
The victim is understood to have lived in the same block of flats as the defendant.

Cook appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from custody.

He spoke to confirm his date of birth and to ask how long he would have to wait until his next hearing.

Judge Nigel Lickley QC set a timetable for the case, with a plea hearing on November 3.

The judge indicated that a trial was unlikely to take place until late 2022.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

