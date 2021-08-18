Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Businessman indicted in Malta over death of investigative journalist

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 1.37pm
Flowers and a candle lie in front of a portrait of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia (Jonathan Borg/AP)
Malta’s attorney general indicted a leading Maltese businessman in the murder of an investigative journalist nearly four years ago that triggered an international outcry against attempts to silence reporters.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, who investigated alleged corruption involving high-level politicians and prominent business figures in the tiny European Union nation, was killed in a car bombing on October 16 2017.

The car she was driving blew up on a road near her home.

After a long process of compiling evidence and witness evidence, an indictment on charges of complicity in the murder and for criminal conspiracy was filed against Yorgen Fenech, a hotelier, who denies any involvement in the murder.

The wreckage of the car of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia (Rene Rossignaud/AP)
No trial date has been set yet.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 in connection with the murder and is currently in jail.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of alleged complicity in the murder.

Other people have been investigated in the case.

Three men were charged with carrying out her murder, one of whom has pleaded guilty.

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech (AP)

In addition, an alleged middleman was been granted a presidential pardon in exchange for revealing what he knows.

Two more people were charged with supplying the bomb.

An independent inquiry into the murder which was published in July concluded that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination due to a culture of impunity that emanated from the highest levels of government.

Fenech was involved in a consortium which won a highly controversial contract with the Maltese government to build a power station.

