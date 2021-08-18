Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Rebel Wilson says she used to overeat to ‘numb’ her emotions

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 4.09pm
Rebel Wilson (Ian West/PA)
Rebel Wilson (Ian West/PA)

Actress Rebel Wilson has said she used to overindulge with her eating in order to “numb” her emotions.

She shared the message on Instagram alongside an image of her with tennis player Novak Djokovic which she said showed her at her “unhealthiest”.

Wilson, 41, lost a lot of weight in 2020, which she dubbed her “year of health”.

Alongside the image of her and Djokovic posing for a picture on a tennis court, Wilson wrote: “Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself … but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!

“I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

“My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time.

“I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.”

Cats Photocall – London
Rebel Wilson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pitch Perfect star Wilson said she looks back at her former self and is “so proud of what she’s become and achieved”.

She added she wanted to “send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating”.

“I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible,” Wilson said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier