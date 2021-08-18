Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Four held after customs boat rammed during drugs seizure off Gibraltar

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 4.14pm
A general view of The Rock of Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)
A general view of The Rock of Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)

Authorities in Gibraltar seized 2.6 metric tons of cannabis resin with a street value of 15 million euros after a boat carrying the illicit substance rammed a customs vessel during a high-speed chase at sea, officials said.

Police spotted the boat off the tiny British territory on Spain’s southern tip and believed it to be suspicious, a Gibraltar government statement said.

A Marine Police vessel attempted to intercept the rigid-hulled inflatable boat, which sped away and began dumping overboard bales of what turned out to be cannabis resin.

A Customs vessel took over the pursuit as the boat’s occupants continued to dump bales of the resin.

Police in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/File/PA)
Police in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/File/PA)

In its attempt to evade arrest, the boat rammed the Customs vessel causing significant damage, Wednesday’s statement said.

Customs officers boarded the vessel and arrested four men.

In all, 65 bales of cannabis resin were seized.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier