Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

‘Booster jabs like giving extra life jackets to some and letting others drown’

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 4.43pm Updated: August 18 2021, 5.39pm
People queue at an NHS Vaccination Clinic at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium in north London (Yui Mok/PA)
People queue at an NHS Vaccination Clinic at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium in north London (Yui Mok/PA)

Giving booster jabs to people who are already fully vaccinated against coronavirus is like handing out extra life jackets to some while leaving others to drown, a global health leader has warned.

The US has announced a plan to start giving third doses next month.

But millions are being left without any protection while rich countries are preparing to hand out third doses, Dr Michael Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The science is not yet certain on any potential benefit of third doses, he said, while the organisation’s chief scientist said the “right thing to do” is to wait for the evidence to determine who might need boosters.

The UK Government has said it is awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on any need for booster doses, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said he anticipates a programme beginning in early September.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Experts have said they are still assessing data before they confirm whether all over-50s and the clinically vulnerable will need a third jab.

America’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that it has a plan to start administering booster jabs, subject to an independent evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and recommendations from its Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.

In a statement, the CDC said: “We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose.”

It said boosters will likely also be needed for people who had the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC said the data currently available makes “very clear” that protection against the virus begins to decrease over time.

The organisation added: “Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout.

“For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”

Dr Ryan, who is executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said: “The reality is right now today, if we think about this in terms of an analogy, we’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.

“That’s the reality.

“Science is not certain on this, there are clearly more data to collect.

“But the fundamental ethical reality is we’re handing out second life jackets while leaving millions and millions of people without anything to protect them.”

WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said that if all high-income countries decide to give boosters to those in their population who are aged over 50 that will amount to “close to a billion doses”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

She said the “right thing to do” is to “wait for the science to tell us” which groups of people might need boosters and when.

There is a distinction to be made about people who are immunocompromised needing a third dose, she noted, but she said this is a small number of people who “should be protected”.

Of the idea of everyone in high-income countries getting a booster jab, she said: “This is an impossible situation and I’m afraid this will only lead to more variants, to more escape variants, and perhaps we are heading into even more dire situations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]