Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe shares baby news

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 6.06pm
Caitriona Balfe (Yui Mok/PA)
Caitriona Balfe (Yui Mok/PA)

Actress and model Caitriona Balfe has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy.

In a post on Instagram, the Outlander star said she is “so grateful for this little soul”.

Balfe, 41, has been married to music producer Tony McGill since 2019.

Alongside a picture of the newborn’s hand, Irish star Balfe wrote: “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human…

“We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents.

“I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life. ”

British Independent Film Awards 2019 – London
Caitriona Balfe (Matt Crossick/PA)

Balfe said she is “grateful” her son was “born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity”.

She urged her followers to donate to “wonderful” charities including Unicef and Choose Love.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]