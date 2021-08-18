Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Deaths of police officer and young son treated as murder/suicide

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 7.03pm
David Louden and his three-year-old son Harrison were found dead at their home (West Mercia Police/PA)
The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a suspected murder/suicide.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force is now satisfied no other parties were involved.

Officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster on August 13 following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child.

Incident in Kidderminster
Police at the scene in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster (Josh Payne/PA)

West Mercia Police officer Louden and Harrison were found dead, the force said.

Providing an update on the investigation, Mr Barratt said: “David Louden and his three year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on Friday 13 August 2021.

“At the time the deaths were treated as unexplained and an investigation was launched into the circumstances.

“We, West Mercia Police, are now treating the death of Harrison as a suspected murder and the death of David as a suspected suicide.

“Post-mortems have now taken place and the investigation team, in conjunction with the coroner, are satisfied that no other parties were involved.”

Mr Barratt continued: “However, safeguarding reviews are now under way and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation.

“This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison’s family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time.”

Police previously said Louden’s family had “expressed their deep shock, grief and devastation at the loss of these two much loved family members”.

In a statement issued through the force, the family said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.

“Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved.”

