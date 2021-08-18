Deaths of police officer and young son treated as murder/suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a suspected murder/suicide.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force is now satisfied no other parties were involved.

Officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster on August 13 following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child.

Police at the scene in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster (Josh Payne/PA)

West Mercia Police officer Louden and Harrison were found dead, the force said.

Providing an update on the investigation, Mr Barratt said: “David Louden and his three year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on Friday 13 August 2021.

“At the time the deaths were treated as unexplained and an investigation was launched into the circumstances.

“We, West Mercia Police, are now treating the death of Harrison as a suspected murder and the death of David as a suspected suicide.

“Post-mortems have now taken place and the investigation team, in conjunction with the coroner, are satisfied that no other parties were involved.”

Mr Barratt continued: “However, safeguarding reviews are now under way and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation.

“This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison’s family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time.”

Police previously said Louden’s family had “expressed their deep shock, grief and devastation at the loss of these two much loved family members”.

In a statement issued through the force, the family said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.

“Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved.”