News / UK & World

Afghan president says he fled Kabul to prevent bloodshed

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 9.03pm Updated: August 18 2021, 11.25pm
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul as the Taliban closed in (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed.

He also denied claims by his country’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen 169 million dollars (£123m) from state funds.

Mr Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates.

He thanked Afghan security forces in his message but also said the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power.

He claimed that he was “forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing”.

“Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless,” he said.

Afghanistan
Mr Ghani has denied he stole money from state funds (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Mr Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban approached Kabul.

