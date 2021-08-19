Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alyssa Milano says she was in a car crash after her uncle suffered heart attack

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 3.29am
Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed she was in a ‘terrifying’ car crash after her uncle suffered a heart attack at the wheel (Francis Specker/PA)
Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed she was in a “terrifying” car crash after her uncle suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

The #MeToo activist was uninjured following an accident on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

However her uncle was seriously unwell and police performed CPR on him, authorities said.

Milano, best-known for TV roles in Who’s The Boss? and Charmed, said she is unsure if he will recover.

“Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” she tweeted. “I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us.”

Milano praised the police officers, doctors and nurses who helped both her and her uncle, who she described as “such an important part of our family”.

She said: “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.

“I hope that you – and especially you in the media – will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

Milano, 48, urged fans to get training in CPR, telling them it could save lives.

