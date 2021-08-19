Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Alan Knill joins Wales coaching staff

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 11.55am
Alan Knill left Sheffield United last month (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alan Knill left Sheffield United last month (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wales manager Robert Page has added former Rotherham and Scunthorpe boss Alan Knill to his coaching staff for the rest of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Knill, 56, replaces Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg on the backroom team after the Dutchman left the role following Euro 2020.

Page said: “I am delighted that Alan is joining us for the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I have known Alan for a long time. He brings a wealth of experience to the coaching team, and I am delighted that he is on board as we look to qualify for our first World Cup since 1958.”

Knill, who won one cap for Wales in 1988, will link up with the squad for next month’s friendly against Finland in Helsinki before qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Rob, the staff and the rest of the squad. I played for Cymru and I recently lost my dad who was a passionately proud Welshman, he would have been thrilled.

“I was delighted when I took the call from Rob, I have worked with several of the players and I’m excited to meet the whole squad.

“My role is to support Rob, to help on the training ground and to analyse the opposition. If I can help continue to build the success of our national team, I will be very happy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]