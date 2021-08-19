Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Hiker Esther Dingley’s ashes to be scattered in places she loved, family says

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.38pm Updated: August 19 2021, 12.54pm
Esther Dingley (LBT Global/family/PA)
Esther Dingley (LBT Global/family/PA)

Loved ones of the hiker who died while walking in the Pyrenees nine months ago said her ashes will be scattered “in places close to her heart”.

Esther Dingley’s family said a small, private cremation will be held close to the mountains she loved, once her body is returned to them by the authorities.

She went missing in November and her remains were found earlier this month following extensive searches by specialist teams in France and Spain.

Her partner Dan Colegate, 38, spent months looking for her after she vanished while she was adventuring alone in the Pyrenees.

Esther Dingley missing
Esther Dingley went missing in November last year in the Pyrenees (LBT Global/PA)

Her mother Ria and partner Terry joined Mr Colegate in paying tribute.

In a statement, they said: “Dan, Ria and Terry are saddened by the passing of their beloved Esther who, after nine painful months of uncertainty, has now been found among the mountains she loved so much. 
 
“Once Esther is returned to the family, a small, private cremation will be held close to the Pyrenees before Esther’s ashes are scattered in a number of places closest to her heart.
  
“In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that people consider a donation to the charity Sightsavers who work to tackle preventable blindness around the world.

“This is a charity Esther long supported in line with her commitment to sharing the beauty of our planet.”

A fundraising page, Remembering Esther, has been set up at:

https://gofund.me/e3023ba0

 
People can send messages when they donate, or via email to remembering@estheranddan.com, and they will be read out at the funeral service.

The family also thanked the charity LBT Global which provides overseas crisis support.

Ms Dingley and Mr Colegate met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a campervan six years ago and blogged about their adventures on the road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]