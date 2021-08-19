Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Boy, five, who fell to his death from hotel window ‘was Afghan refugee’

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 2.04pm Updated: August 19 2021, 4.10pm
The Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street, Sheffield (Peter Byrne/PA)
A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window was an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban, according to local reports.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information following the boy’s death in what was reported to be a fall from the ninth floor of Sheffield’s Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A member of the city’s Afghan Community Association, named only as Zabi, said: “It is very sad.

“We are looking to go to see the family to help them.”

The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and no formal identification has taken place yet.

According to reports, the hotel has been used to accommodate Afghan refugees who had assisted the British authorities in their home country.

A fellow refugee staying at the hotel told YorkshireLive the boy had arrived in Sheffield four days ago, adding: “They came here to save their lives and now this has happened. It is so sad.”

Alison Teal, a Green Party councillor and on the council executive, was recently quoted as saying Sheffield was a city of sanctuary for refugees from the Taliban.

She said: “There is an ongoing police investigation and we are advised we cannot make any comments.

“It’s a really tragic story.”

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information, should call police on 101.

