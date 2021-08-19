News / UK & World Joe Biden says he will get coronavirus booster vaccination By Press Association August 19 2021, 3.43pm US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden (Leon Neal/PA) President Joe Biden said he and his wife will get a Covid-19 booster jab, following their first two doses in December. The president told ABC’s Good Morning America that it was “past time” for him to get a booster. US health officials announced recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster jab eight months after their second dose. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free, and highly effective – but even highly effective vaccines experience a reduction in protection over time. Today the CDC is announcing new planning for booster shots to protect people and families and stay ahead of the curve on COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8y7SU5MpHz— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 18, 2021 US health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense Covid-19 booster jabs to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant. The doses could begin the week of September 20. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Public warned over Covid Pass text message scam Joe Biden says Taliban are in ‘existential crisis’ Coronavirus cases still rising 10 days after move beyond Level 0 Number of pregnant women getting Covid jab rises by fifth