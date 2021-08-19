Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Appeal launched to trace owner of peacock spotted in Birmingham street

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.12pm Updated: August 19 2021, 4.23pm
(RSPCA/PA)
(RSPCA/PA)

The RSPCA has appealed for help to trace the owner of a “tricky to catch” peacock seen strutting around a residential street in Birmingham.

Footage posted on Twitter by RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal showed the bird, which has been helping itself to food from local vegetable patches, flying onto the roof of a property in the Handsworth area of the city.

Ms Boal said: “We were made aware of a peacock who was wandering around the Farcroft Grove area of Birmingham.

“He seems quite happy and is strutting around the gardens and helping himself to homegrown veg but we’d like to try to catch him so we can get him back to his owner or find him a suitable home.

“He appears to have some string caught around his leg but is flying well so has been a bit tricky to catch.”

The RSPCA inspector, who said the peacock could be re-homed if an owner could not be traced, added: “I made enquiries locally and I’ve left a card at one home who we believe may own him.

“We hope that someone might be able to confine him in a shed or outbuilding so he doesn’t fly away when we try to move him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]