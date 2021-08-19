Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N’Golo Kante shortlisted for men’s UEFA award

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.12pm
Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N’Golo Kante have been shortlisted for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year (PA)
Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N’Golo Kante have been shortlisted for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year (PA)

Chelsea midfielders N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are joined by Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne on the shortlist for last season’s UEFA men’s player of the year award.

The west Londoners edged past City 1-0 in May to secure their second Champions League crown.

Kante was named man of the match and is up for the 2020-21 men’s award alongside Blues team-mate Jorginho, who went on to to win Euro 2020 with Italy in the summer.

De Bruyne completes the three-strong player shortlist and his manager Pep Guardiola is up for men’s coach of the year, as is former City boss Roberto Mancini for leading Italy to European glory.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel completes the shortlisted trio, while England’s Gareth Southgate was seventh in the voting and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ninth.

Chelsea also have Emma Hayes up for the women’s coach of the year award, joined by Lluis Cortes for his work at Barcelona and Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson.

The Barca trio of Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas are up for women’s player of the year after they lifted the Champions League with victory over Hayes’ Chelsea.

The award winners will be announced at the men’s Champions League draw ceremony on August 26 at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier