Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Former MP Jared O’Mara charged with fraud over invoices

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.39pm Updated: August 19 2021, 6.07pm
Jared O’Mara is facing fraud charges (House of Commons/PA)
Jared O’Mara is facing fraud charges (House of Commons/PA)

A former MP is facing fraud charges in relation to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised police to charge Jared O’Mara, who used to represent the constituency of Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

He is charged alongside former aide Gareth Arnold, 28, of Hunter House Road, Sheffield, who faces six counts of fraud by false representation.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair had been summonsed to court “in connection with offences relating to a number of allegedly fraudulent expenses claims that were submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority”.

The CPS said O’Mara and a third man, John Woodliff, 42, of Dunninc Terrace, Sheffield, were also charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

Police said the offences are alleged to have occurred in periods between October 2018 and February last year.

All three men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 24.

O’Mara, 39, of Walker Close, Sheffield, stepped down as MP for Sheffield Hallam at the 2019 general election.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of Special Crime at the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jared O’Mara, former MP for Sheffield Hallam, with seven counts of fraud by false representation.

“The charge relates to an allegation he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019 jointly with Gareth Arnold, who is also charged with six counts of the same offence.

“Jared O’Mara is charged jointly with John Woodliff with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence.

“The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority is the body that regulates MPs’ staffing and business costs as well as their pay and pensions.

Mr O’Mara won the Sheffield Hallam constituency for Labour from former Lib Dem leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017, but later left the party during a series of controversies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]