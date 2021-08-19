Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Isolation alerts from Covid-19 app continue to fall following ‘logic’ tweak

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.59pm
Pings from the NHS Covid-19 app peaked to more than 690,000 in July, but now sit at just over 261,000 (Yui Mok/PA)
Pings from the NHS Covid-19 app peaked to more than 690,000 in July, but now sit at just over 261,000 (Yui Mok/PA)

The number of people instructed to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app has continued to fall, reaching its lowest number since the week to June 23.

A total of 261,453 alerts were sent to users of the app for England and Wales in the week to August 11, down by 18% on the previous week when 317,519 were pinged.

The latest Government figures cover the first full week when the “logic” behind the tool was tweaked to alert fewer people who have been in close contact with someone that tested positive for coronavirus.

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses
(PA Graphics)

Venue check-ins have also dropped to a little over 1.3 million – 477,748 less than the week before.

Several sectors have been blighted by staff shortages as a result of the so-called “pingdemic”.

The rules were eased on August 16, when people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus were told they no longer have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who tests positive – though they are advised to wear a mask, reduce their contact with others and take a test.

App pings reached an all-time high in the week to July 21, peaking at 690,518 alerts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier