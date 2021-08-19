News / UK & World Chelsea defender Emerson joins Lyon on loan for the rest of the season By Press Association August 19 2021, 8.02pm Emerson was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020, beating England on penalties at Wembley (Alessio Marini/PA) Chelsea defender Emerson has joined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international, who can play at left-back or wing-back, joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018. Emerson, who was part of the Azzurri squad which won Euro 2020, came off the bench in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, which was his 71st Chelsea appearance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic tests positive for Covid-19 Romelu Lukaku grateful to get Chelsea number nine shirt vacated by Tammy Abraham Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan after extending Chelsea contract Tammy Abraham seals £34million switch from Chelsea to Roma on five-year deal