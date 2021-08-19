Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Deposition of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer postponed after last-minute agreement

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 8.03pm
Harry Dunn (Family handout)
The deposition of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer has been postponed just days before it was due to take place.

In a statement released on Thursday, the spokesman for the teenager’s family said the decision had been reached by “mutual agreement” but could not comment any further.

Anne Sacoolas, 43, and her husband Jonathan were due to give evidence under oath on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a civil claim for damages brought by the Dunn family in the US state of Virginia.

Harry Dunn death
Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, the parents of Harry Dunn, with family adviser Radd Seiger (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following a road crash which killed Harry outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department in January last year.

Issuing a short statement about the postponement, the Dunn family’s spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency: “By mutual agreement, the depositions of Mr and Mrs Sacoolas scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed.

“The family accordingly are now remaining in the UK and in the meantime they are once again focusing their attention on securing justice in the criminal case.

“We are unable to go into any further detail at this time.”

