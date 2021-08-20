Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 8.29am Updated: August 20 2021, 9.13am
Martin Odegaard is an Arsenal player (Dan Mullan/PA)
Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And he has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

Asked what he would add to his squad, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “A lot of things that he brought last season, he made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity.

“He is still a really young man but he has huge experiences in clubs already and has unique talents for the way we want to play so I am really pleased the club have made the effort.”

The 22-year-old becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arteta confirmed the club are close to completing another deal, with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having completed a medical.

“There is still some paperwork but his medical is done, still a few things to sort with Sheffield,” Arteta added.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

