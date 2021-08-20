Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
News / UK & World

Person rescued from tracks in New York seconds before train arrives

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 10.01am Updated: August 20 2021, 11.21am
(New York Police Department)
(New York Police Department)

A person has been rescued from subway tracks in New York City moments before a train arrived at the station.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that a “sick strap hanger” (subway passenger) had taken ill and fallen in the Bronx, New York.

In a clip posted to the NYPD’s Twitter account, two people, an officer and a “good Samaritan” at the station, can be seen jumping down onto the tracks to lift the person to safety.

“When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, NYPD Transit officers didn’t hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own,” the NYPD wrote.

The clip was taken from the platform at the 149th Street and 3rd Avenue in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman can be heard shouting “hurry up!” before the two pushed the man up from the tracks, with a train rolling into the station shortly after.

Kathleen O’Reilly, NYPD chief of transit, wrote on Twitter: “That’s officers Lopez, Peguero, Sugrim and Caban-Bailon from District 12 working as a team to flag the train and get the man to safety.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted!”

