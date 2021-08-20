Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Ajax unveil third kit inspired by Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ song

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 10.57am Updated: August 20 2021, 11.21am
Bob Marley on stage (PA)
Ajax have unveiled a new third kit inspired by Jamaican singer Bob Marley’s iconic song ‘Three Little Birds’.

The black strip, which features red, yellow and green details and has three little birds just below the collar on the back of the shirt, is a tribute to the Dutch club’s fans’ love for the reggae tune.

The spontaneous love story between Marley’s track and the Ajax supporters started in 2008 following a pre-season friendly in Cardiff, where the song came on the sound system as the travelling spectators were asked to remain in their seats.

The fans instantly embraced the song and have used the tune as their anthem ever since.

Marley’s daughter Cedella told Ajax’s official website: “I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem. Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be.

“Soccer was everything to my father. To use his words: football is freedom.”

