Friday, August 20th 2021
News / UK & World

Majority of adults likely to take up Covid booster jab, research finds

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 11.27am
Research found most adults will be happy to have a Covid vaccine booster jab (Nick Potts/PA)
Research found most adults will be happy to have a Covid vaccine booster jab (Nick Potts/PA)

More than three-quarters of adults in every age group say they would be likely or very likely to get a Covid booster jab if offered, figures suggest.

Overall, 87% of adults surveyed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said they would be likely or very likely to get a third coronavirus jab if eligible.

Likelihood increased with age, with 96% of those aged 70 and over indicating their interest, down to 78% of 16 to 29-year-olds.

Of those who said they are very likely, likely or neutral about getting a Covid booster or a flu jab this winter, 85% said they would be likely or very likely to agree to get both at the same time.

NHS plans are in place to enable a rollout of third doses of Covid-19 jabs from September 6 alongside flu vaccines, but no official decision has been taken yet.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told reporters this week he is confident third jabs can start being delivered in September, starting with the most vulnerable cohorts.

The ONS analysed responses from 3,130 people in Britain surveyed between August 11 and 15 as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

It also found a high proportion of adults believe measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, such as wearing face coverings and social distancing, remain important.

Some 91% said wearing a face covering while shopping is important and 87% said the same for socially distancing from people not in their household.

Eighty-nine per cent said they have worn a face covering while outside their home during the past seven days.

On July 19, widely dubbed freedom day, most legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

Customers are no longer required to wear face coverings in shops and on most public transport, while the one metre-plus rule been lifted.

The Government has encouraged people to continue wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed places.

But this week, many MPs were mask-free during a packed House of Commons debate on the crisis in Afghanistan.

In Scotland and Wales, most restrictions have been lifted but the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport and most indoor public settings remains.

