Friday, August 20th 2021
News / UK & World

Red phone box stolen from village

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 11.29am
Cheshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of the phone box (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Cheshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of the phone box (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

A red phone box has been stolen from a village.

The kiosk was taken from a garden in Chelford, Cheshire, on Tuesday July 13, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

The force said a white Ford Transit van was seen dropping off a skip and three men then used a digger to remove the box, between 2.30pm and 3pm.

The gang asked a member of the public to guard live electric cables which had been exposed, while they contacted the energy network to make it safe, police said.

But the men never returned.

The traditional-style phone box belonged to Chelford Parish Council and no-one had given permission for it to be removed, the force added.

A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to in relation to the theft has now been released.

Pc John Milman said: “We’ve been making a number of inquiries in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he may be able to help us with our inquiries.

“I’d also appeal for the man to come forward to assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 1036485, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

