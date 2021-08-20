Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rafael Nadal to miss rest of season with foot injury

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 11.54am
Rafael Nadal has been struggling with a foot injury for some time (John Walton/PA)
Rafael Nadal is the latest player to withdraw from the US Open having called time on his 2021 season.

The 20-time grand slam champion, who won his fourth Flushing Meadows title two years ago, is still being troubled by the foot injury he aggravated at the French Open.

The injury also forced Nadal to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics but the Spaniard, now 35, insists he will fight to prolong his career.

Nadal wrote on Instagram: “Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season.

“Honestly, I have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.

“Having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I believe that it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well.

“It is a year that I have missed things that matter a lot to me, such as Wimbledon, such as the Olympics, how the United States Open is going to be now, (and) many other events that are also important to me.

“In view of the fact that during the latter year I have not had the ability to train and prepare and compete in the way that I really like to… I came to the conclusion that what I need is time to recover.

Nitto ATP Finals – Day Six – The O2 Arena
Nadal will have to wait for grand slam title number 21 (John Walton/PA)

“I am (determined) to do whatever it takes to regain the best possible shape, to continue competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I have done during all these years.

“I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”

Defending champion Dominic Thiem, five-time winner Roger Federer and 2016 champ Stan Wawrinka have also pulled out of this year’s US Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic will go into the tournament, which begins at the end of the month, as red-hot favourite to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

