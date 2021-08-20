Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 2.20pm
Christian Pulisic, pictured, will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Arsenal after a positive Covid-19 test (Niall Carson/PA)
Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Arsenal after testing positive for Covid-19.

The USA forward missed Chelsea’s open training session on Wednesday, and is not available for Sunday’s game at the Emirates Stadium due to self-isolation.

Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante are both back in training, and could yet prove their fitness in time to feature in the north London derby.

Chelsea v Villarreal – UEFA Super Cup – Windsor Park
Hakim Ziyech, pictured, leaves the field after suffering a shoulder injury in the Super Cup final (Niall Carson/PA)

“Christian’s absence is unfortunately pretty easy to explain, he had a positive test, and needs to follow the protocols,” said Tuchel.

“So he was not in training and is not available for the game.”

Ziyech suffered a nasty-looking shoulder injury in Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out European Super Cup win over Villarreal, while Kante has been out of action with an ankle issue.

But both influential Blues players will now have the chance to prove their match fitness in Saturday’s training session ahead of the Arsenal clash.

Chelsea opened their new Premier League campaign with a resounding 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace last weekend, and will be hoping to extend that impressive start.

“Hakim and N’Golo were both in training today, and did everything to be in training today and had absolutely no problems,” Tuchel added.

“But they need another more physical, intense training session tomorrow with the team.

“We can decide after that, but right now it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday.”

