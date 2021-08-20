Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Competition regulator raises concerns over Nvidia purchase of Arm

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 2.51pm
US tech giant Nvidia (Screengrab/PA)
US tech giant Nvidia (Screengrab/PA)

The multibillion-pound purchase of UK computer chip designer Arm by US tech giant Nvidia might stifle innovation, the competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was concerned the 40 billion dollar (£31.2 billion) deal might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms to making semiconductor chips and other products.

The CMA said this raised serious competition concerns across a number of markets, including data centres, gaming and self-driving cars, and as a result, an in-depth investigation into the deal was warranted.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said: “We’re concerned that Nvidia controlling Arm could create real problems for Nvidia’s rivals by limiting their access to key technologies, and ultimately stifling innovation across a number of important and growing markets.

“This could end up with consumers missing out on new products or prices going up.

“The chip technology industry is worth billions and is vital to products that businesses and consumers rely on every day.

“This includes the critical data processing and datacentre technology that supports digital businesses across the economy, and the future development of artificial intelligence technologies that will be important to growth industries like robotics and self-driving cars.”

Nvidia offered a measure to regulate the ongoing behaviour of the business, but the competition watchdog said such this would not alleviate its concerns.

The CMA said it has reported those concerns to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), where a decision on next steps will be made.

In response, a DCMS spokesperson said: “We have received the CMA’s phase one report and the Digital Secretary will make a decision on whether to proceed to the next phase of the investigation in due course.”

The Government has also been separately been considering the national security implications of the deal, and the CMA confirmed it had also provided ministers with a summary of representations from third parties on that issue.

An Nvidia spokesperson said: “We look forward to the opportunity to address the CMA’s initial views and resolve any concerns the Government may have. We remain confident that this transaction will be beneficial to Arm, its licensees, competition, and the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier