Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Joaquin Duato to take over as J&J chief executive

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 2.55pm
Joaquin Duato (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Joaquin Duato (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Johnson & Johnson will replace chairman and chief executive Alex Gorsky with another veteran company executive starting next year.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products said that Joaquin Duato will become chief executive and a member of the company’s board of directors on January 3.

Mr Duato currently serves as vice chairman of J&J’s executive committee, which involves working with the company’s pharmaceutical and health sectors and overseeing its global supply chain.

Mr Duato, a dual citizen of Spain and the United States, has been with Johnson & Johnson for more than 30 years, the company said.

Mr Gorsky has served as chairman and chief executive since 2012 and will become executive chairman of the board.

J&J reported a 73% jump in second-quarter profit last month, driven by strong sales growth as hospitals and other parts of the health care industry rebounded from Covid-19 pandemic slowdowns the previous year.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company made more than six billion US dollars (£4.4bn) in the second quarter but received little help from its one-shot Covid-19 vaccine, which brought in just 164 million dollars (£120m) in sales.

The vaccine — one of three approved for use in the United States — has been plagued by concerns about some very rare side effects and the temporary shutdown of a contract manufacturer’s factory due to contamination problems.

Mr Gorsky, who joined Johnson & Johnson in 1988, oversaw the company’s biggest-ever acquisition, a 30 billion dollar deal for Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion that was completed in 2018.

The company also noted that investment in research and development has jumped more than 60% during Mr Gorsky’s tenure to 12 billion dollars (£8.8bn) last year, with oncology being a focus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier