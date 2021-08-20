Nuno Espirito Santo will not rush into decision on Harry Kane playing at Wolves

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reiterated his stance that a decision over whether Harry Kane will play at Wolves on Sunday will be made after training on Saturday.

As the saga over his future rumbles on, Kane has been building up his fitness following his late return from holiday amid a desire to join Manchester City this season.

He missed the opening two games of the season – the win over City and the Europa Conference League defeat at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night – but he will be in contention for Nuno’s return to Molineux.

Another session in the bank 💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X0UYWqE6k8 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 18, 2021

The Portuguese has remained consistent in his information throughout the situation and has not changed tack.

“He trained today, trained good. He’ll train tomorrow and tomorrow we’ll make a decision,” Nuno said of his star striker. “I’m so sorry to keep on saying the same things but this is how we work.

“It’s a day-by-day situation and decisions are made when we feel that we should make them, and we will make the decision on who’s going to travel tomorrow.”

Much of Nuno’s first six weeks at the club have been facing questions about Kane’s future which could be seen as a distraction as he tries to begin rebuilding work.

Harry Kane is keen to join Manchester City this season (Paul Childs/PA)

“Honestly, it’s not unfair or fair for me, it’s the reality,” Nuno, who revealed he was being kept up to date with Kane’s situation “every day”, added. “And the reality to be taken care of with wise decisions.

“And the decisions we make we go day by day, and all the players that are involved in training sessions are options for us. So the squad is the squad.”

Another player who has yet to feature this season is Tanguy Ndombele and there now has to be huge question marks over his future at the club.

The record signing did not play a single minute of pre-season action after failing to impress Nuno and, having not been registered for the Europa Conference League, where Spurs took a team full of reserves and academy players, he will also not travel to Molineux.

We can't wait to wear this kit on Sunday. 😍 pic.twitter.com/GUYTLlRogL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2021

“He was not part of the squad in the Conference League because he was not part of the list,” Nuno said. “I will be honest with you, Tanguy is not going to be involved on Sunday.”

Asked whether any of his players could be sold before the transfer window, he replied: “I don’t know. I cannot answer that. We all know that when the transfer window is open anything can happen.”

Cristian Romero should be able to be part of the Spurs squad despite suffering from fatigue at the end of his full debut in Pacos.

The Argentinian was playing his first game since the Copa America final in July and looked to be injured at the end of the match in Portugal.

But Nuno said: “I think it was due to fatigue. It was his first game in a while. He played 90 minutes intense.

“The first half but especially the second half we were imbalanced, and needed a lot from our defenders. I think it was due to fatigue. He’s well today and he’s recovering, taking the normal procedures. But he’s OK.”

Joe Rodon will miss out with an injury.

It is a quick return to Molineux for Nuno, whose four years in charge ended at the end of last season.

The Portuguese earned Championship promotion, posted back-to-back seventh placed Premier League finishes along with a run to the Europa League quarter-final while at the club, which he still holds dear.

“It will be special. Of course it will be special,” he said. “They were four years of hard work, four years that were amazing and the Wolves fans were so supportive, so good to us that it’s only love and respect that I have for the club and for the fans, for the player there. For the staff because like I said it was four years of our life that we shared together.”