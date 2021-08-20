Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Pep Guardiola ‘more than happy’ with Manchester City squad

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 3.43pm Updated: August 20 2021, 4.32pm
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Premier League title last season (Carl Recine/PA).
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Premier League title last season (Carl Recine/PA).

Pep Guardiola has said he would be “more than happy” with his Manchester City squad if the transfer window was to close now.

Since the end of last season the Premier League champions have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100million, while Sergio Aguero has left and joined Barcelona.

City have been linked through the summer with Harry Kane, and earlier this month Guardiola admitted the club would like to sign the Tottenham striker, adding that if Spurs “don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say”.

Guardiola earlier this month admitted that City were interested in Harry Kane (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).
Guardiola earlier this month admitted that City were interested in Harry Kane (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

It has been reported that Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski, 33 on Saturday, is wanting to make a move away from the German club in the next couple of years.

And at his press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s home match against Norwich, Guardiola, who managed Lewandowski at Bayern, was asked if he was someone he would be interested in.

The City manager said: “He is a so important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich.”

Guardiola then added: “I’m not going to to talk about 11 days left, about the transfer market. I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody knows.

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly wants a move away from Bayern Munich in the next couple of years (John Walton/PA).
Robert Lewandowski is reportedly wants a move away from Bayern Munich in the next couple of years (John Walton/PA).

“So tomorrow we have a game. We will prepare for the game, the Arsenal game (on August 28), and when it is finished, when we come back from the international break, we’ll have all the squad to fight for every game in the season.”

Guardiola was then asked if he would be happy with the squad he is currently working with if the window was to close now, and he said: “Absolutely. More than happy.

“It is the same team, except Sergio for Jack Grealish, that we had last season.”

Guardiola also revealed that Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Saturday’s game, but Ilkay Gundogan is set to be available.

Kevin De Bruyne has been recovering from an ankle problem (Nick Potts/PA).
Kevin De Bruyne has been recovering from an ankle problem (Nick Potts/PA).

Playmaker De Bruyne, who came off the bench against Tottenham, has been recovering from an ankle problem and was not taking part in training on Friday.

Guardiola said: “Everybody is fit, except Phil Foden (who has been sidelined by a foot issue), and Kevin has a little problem still with his ankle. Tomorrow we’ll see how he feels.”

Midfielder Gundogan has trained after sustaining a shoulder problem in the Tottenham game.

While City were beaten, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all recorded victories in their league campaign openers last weekend.

City lost 1-0 at Tottenham last weekend (Nick Potts/PA).
City lost 1-0 at Tottenham last weekend (Nick Potts/PA).

Guardiola said: “We have 111 points to play, 37 games. I cannot deny it, we would have preferred to have three points, but tomorrow we have the chance to win the first three.

“Of course we have to start to win games, of course, if we want to be there, close to the top of the league. But it is the second fixture. Many games and many things are going to happen this season.

“Hopefully, what I wish is to win the game. But I would like to see the team a little bit better in many aspects than the game against Spurs. We spoke today, these days, so we’ll see if we can do better.”

Meanwhile, City on Friday announced striker Liam Delap, 18, had agreed a new three-year deal with the club running to the summer of 2026.

The City academy product has made three appearances in Guardiola’s team in all competitions, scoring once.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]