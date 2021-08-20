Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Jesse Lingard has ‘big part to play’ at United

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.05pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard has a “big part to play” at United (Nick Potts/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard has a “big part to play” at Manchester United as speculation about his future persists.

After managing just three appearances for the Red Devils in the first half of last season, the 28-year-old joined West Ham on loan in January.

The switch went better than anyone could have imagined as Lingard scored nine goals in 16 appearances, earning an England recall in the process and just missing out on the Euro 2020 squad.

The attacking midfielder has been back with United in pre-season but talk continues over a potential move to the Hammers or elsewhere.

“I think Jesse’s first priority is to get into our team,” Solskjaer said when asked about the impact of Lingard’s playing time on his England hopes.

“I think whenever your employer is Man United, I think that’s your first priority. It always is and I think together we can have great moments.

“Of course, as a manager, with players and a squad like I’ve got now it’s difficult. It’s difficult to say that ‘this weekend you’re not playing’ because I’ve got to leave players out – never mind from the starting 11, even from the squad.

“But they’ll all have to remember and know that they’re going to have to play a part if we’re going to be successful.

Jesse Lingard flourished on loan at West Ham
Jesse Lingard flourished on loan at West Ham (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“Jesse’s back to his fitness, he played really well in the behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday.

“He’s come back bubbly and in good shape, so he’s got a big part to play.”

Lingard is out of contract next summer and United would reportedly look for a £25million fee if he was to leave.

United have yet to sell a player outright this summer but plenty have headed out on loan.

Andreas Pereira is set to head on loan to Brazil
Andreas Pereira is set to head on loan to Brazil (Simon Cooper/PA)

The PA news agency understands Andreas Pereira and Brandon Williams are close to making temporary moves of their own to Flamengo and Norwich respectively.

James Garner is expected to join Nottingham Forest on loan after signing a new United deal, but the Norwegian says January arrival Amad Diallo may stay amid interest from Sheffield United and others.

“I would definitely think Jimmy will go on loan,” Solskjaer said. “That’s more or less done.

“He’s done really well in pre-season and he’s really impressed me.

“I think for his career another season – or another six months now to start with – in the Championship playing regularly will help him.

“With Amad, I have to say he’s doing really, really well in training.

“Of course he’s come back a little bit later after the Olympics, we needed some time to get him back in and now he’s looking really good.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed as well. But it has to be the right loan, right move, right club, right way of playing for any of our youngsters, really, that want to go.”

