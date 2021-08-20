Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 187 (60%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 122 (39%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the highest rate, with 802 new cases in the seven days to August 16 – the equivalent of 649.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 397.7 in the seven days to August 9.

Hull has the second highest rate, up slightly from 610.5 to 625.6, with 1,621 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 512.1 to 623.7, with 682 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Isle of Wight (189.7 to 445.6)

Sedgemoor (397.7 to 649.7)

Eden (102.3 to 305.1)

Torbay (457.4 to 616.7)

Thanet (214.9 to 371.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 9.

Sedgemoor, 649.7, (802), 397.7, (491)

Hull, 625.6, (1621), 610.5, (1582)

Mansfield, 623.7, (682), 512.1, (560)

Torbay, 616.7, (840), 457.4, (623)

Peterborough, 492.0, (997), 503.4, (1020)

Exeter, 476.3, (635), 551.3, (735)

Ashfield, 470.6, (604), 444.9, (571)

Blaby, 459.0, (468), 454.1, (463)

Teignbridge, 453.9, (613), 328.1, (443)

Brighton and Hove, 447.0, (1304), 459.3, (1340)

Isle of Wight, 445.6, (634), 189.7, (270)

Blackpool, 437.2, (605), 437.2, (605)

North East Lincolnshire, 436.7, (696), 488.2, (778)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 433.7, (2496), 376.0, (2164)

Erewash, 424.9, (490), 357.2, (412)

Mid Devon, 421.4, (351), 326.6, (272)

Rugby, 419.3, (464), 313.6, (347)

Lincoln, 416.8, (417), 549.7, (550)

Gloucester, 413.2, (536), 363.1, (471)

Kettering, 409.9, (419), 366.9, (375)

Rotherham, 405.7, (1075), 406.8, (1078)

Calderdale, 404.8, (856), 379.8, (803)

East Lindsey, 403.4, (573), 352.7, (501)

North Devon, 403.4, (396), 407.5, (400)

Leicester, 403.3, (1428), 407.9, (1444)

Oadby and Wigston, 403.0, (231), 415.3, (238)

Derby, 403.0, (1035), 373.8, (960)

East Devon, 400.5, (593), 330.9, (490)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 400.3, (455), 393.3, (447)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 399.5, (1586), 481.9, (1913)

North Lincolnshire, 394.2, (681), 393.1, (679)

Leeds, 389.8, (3114), 409.4, (3270)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 389.1, (383), 296.7, (292)

Bristol, 387.5, (1805), 430.8, (2007)

Plymouth, 387.3, (1018), 436.8, (1148)

Gedling, 385.7, (456), 329.0, (389)

Barrow-in-Furness, 385.2, (257), 316.2, (211)

Torridge, 384.2, (264), 294.0, (202)

Knowsley, 383.7, (585), 388.3, (592)

Doncaster, 382.7, (1197), 359.4, (1124)

North Kesteven, 380.9, (450), 390.2, (461)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 380.5, (1306), 380.5, (1306)

Cannock Chase, 380.4, (386), 304.5, (309)

Gosport, 380.3, (322), 304.7, (258)

Nottingham, 377.9, (1274), 385.9, (1301)

St. Helens, 375.5, (680), 356.7, (646)

Swindon, 373.3, (832), 376.0, (838)

Southampton, 371.7, (940), 375.3, (949)

Stevenage, 371.2, (327), 338.2, (298)

Thanet, 371.1, (525), 214.9, (304)

South Hams, 368.4, (324), 261.5, (230)

East Cambridgeshire, 368.2, (332), 303.9, (274)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 364.3, (475), 301.4, (393)

Liverpool, 364.3, (1823), 357.3, (1788)

Warrington, 361.0, (756), 307.5, (644)

Cheltenham, 360.2, (418), 371.4, (431)

South Ribble, 357.4, (397), 271.9, (302)

Newark and Sherwood, 356.5, (439), 322.4, (397)

West Devon, 356.3, (200), 220.9, (124)

Trafford, 355.3, (844), 325.8, (774)

Wakefield, 355.0, (1248), 370.3, (1302)

Lambeth, 354.2, (1140), 381.3, (1227)

Cambridge, 354.2, (443), 422.2, (528)

South Gloucestershire, 354.0, (1019), 311.0, (895)

Bromsgrove, 354.0, (356), 294.3, (296)

Eastbourne, 353.3, (365), 261.3, (270)

Portsmouth, 353.1, (758), 325.6, (699)

South Kesteven, 352.6, (505), 317.7, (455)

Bassetlaw, 352.6, (417), 378.8, (448)

Wyre, 352.0, (398), 302.5, (342)

Wolverhampton, 351.7, (930), 325.6, (861)

Harborough, 351.7, (336), 356.9, (341)

Sheffield, 351.7, (2072), 435.3, (2565)

Solihull, 351.3, (764), 390.4, (849)

Hartlepool, 345.3, (324), 269.6, (253)

Salford, 344.1, (904), 399.7, (1050)

Barnsley, 343.5, (852), 353.5, (877)

Tameside, 342.6, (778), 309.1, (702)

Broxbourne, 342.2, (334), 309.5, (302)

Norwich, 341.8, (486), 434.7, (618)

Northampton, 341.5, (766), 345.5, (775)

Bolsover, 340.7, (277), 441.5, (359)

Shropshire, 340.5, (1108), 222.5, (724)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 339.4, (623), 356.3, (654)

Ryedale, 338.0, (188), 239.1, (133)

Kirklees, 337.9, (1491), 346.7, (1530)

Harlow, 336.8, (294), 301.3, (263)

Telford and Wrekin, 336.4, (610), 274.1, (497)

Hastings, 336.0, (311), 189.1, (175)

Oldham, 335.4, (797), 325.7, (774)

Reading, 334.9, (537), 367.4, (589)

Manchester, 334.7, (1860), 352.1, (1957)

Crawley, 334.3, (376), 363.6, (409)

Tamworth, 333.1, (256), 346.1, (266)

Gravesham, 333.1, (356), 305.0, (326)

Surrey Heath, 332.9, (297), 250.0, (223)

Copeland, 330.7, (225), 329.2, (224)

Wandsworth, 329.7, (1087), 351.8, (1160)

Luton, 328.8, (702), 323.1, (690)

Rushcliffe, 327.8, (398), 340.2, (413)

Sandwell, 327.3, (1077), 329.4, (1084)

Charnwood, 326.9, (616), 348.2, (656)

Sefton, 326.9, (902), 280.2, (773)

South Derbyshire, 326.9, (358), 299.5, (328)

North West Leicestershire, 324.4, (340), 287.2, (301)

Chichester, 323.4, (393), 278.2, (338)

North Tyneside, 323.2, (675), 308.8, (645)

Croydon, 323.0, (1255), 311.7, (1211)

Eastleigh, 322.5, (437), 315.1, (427)

Woking, 322.0, (322), 276.0, (276)

Amber Valley, 321.4, (414), 293.4, (378)

Selby, 320.6, (294), 286.8, (263)

St Albans, 320.1, (478), 287.3, (429)

Dorset, 319.9, (1215), 316.0, (1200)

Southwark, 319.7, (1023), 303.1, (970)

Dudley, 319.2, (1029), 295.0, (951)

York, 318.0, (671), 345.0, (728)

Stockport, 317.8, (935), 334.1, (983)

Walsall, 317.7, (911), 320.5, (919)

Birmingham, 317.0, (3615), 336.4, (3837)

Harrogate, 315.7, (510), 277.9, (449)

Runnymede, 315.5, (285), 221.4, (200)

Bath and North East Somerset, 314.7, (618), 300.0, (589)

Dover, 313.9, (372), 262.4, (311)

Stroud, 313.5, (379), 303.5, (367)

Middlesbrough, 312.8, (442), 435.3, (615)

South Cambridgeshire, 312.6, (503), 310.1, (499)

Dartford, 311.3, (355), 294.6, (336)

Wiltshire, 310.7, (1566), 271.6, (1369)

Coventry, 310.5, (1178), 300.0, (1138)

East Northamptonshire, 310.2, (295), 218.7, (208)

Worthing, 309.8, (343), 317.9, (352)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 309.4, (468), 273.0, (413)

Slough, 308.9, (462), 263.4, (394)

Lewisham, 307.9, (940), 328.8, (1004)

Halton, 307.5, (399), 317.5, (412)

Stoke-on-Trent, 306.7, (787), 311.7, (800)

Hertsmere, 306.2, (323), 329.9, (348)

Milton Keynes, 306.1, (827), 293.5, (793)

Spelthorne, 305.4, (305), 246.3, (246)

South Staffordshire, 305.2, (343), 270.5, (304)

Eden, 305.1, (164), 102.3, (55)

Boston, 304.9, (216), 333.2, (236)

Bury, 304.7, (581), 316.2, (603)

Test Valley, 304.3, (387), 239.8, (305)

Bradford, 304.0, (1648), 335.2, (1817)

Ealing, 303.8, (1034), 312.0, (1062)

Somerset West and Taunton, 303.0, (471), 268.3, (417)

Warwick, 302.9, (439), 268.4, (389)

Fylde, 302.9, (246), 280.8, (228)

Wellingborough, 302.2, (242), 283.5, (227)

Guildford, 302.0, (454), 252.7, (380)

East Staffordshire, 301.8, (365), 257.2, (311)

Watford, 301.2, (291), 283.6, (274)

Cherwell, 301.0, (457), 252.9, (384)

Great Yarmouth, 300.4, (298), 377.0, (374)

High Peak, 300.1, (278), 275.3, (255)

Newham, 300.1, (1066), 312.4, (1110)

Oxford, 299.5, (454), 275.1, (417)

Preston, 299.0, (431), 320.5, (462)

West Oxfordshire, 298.9, (334), 189.7, (212)

Sutton, 298.5, (620), 295.6, (614)

Dacorum, 297.8, (463), 245.7, (382)

Tower Hamlets, 297.6, (988), 301.5, (1001)

Bracknell Forest, 297.2, (369), 253.7, (315)

Huntingdonshire, 295.0, (528), 259.8, (465)

Bedford, 294.8, (515), 330.3, (577)

Adur, 294.5, (189), 328.7, (211)

South Tyneside, 294.4, (445), 245.5, (371)

Redcar and Cleveland, 293.7, (403), 381.1, (523)

Herefordshire, 293.4, (568), 172.0, (333)

Wokingham, 293.2, (510), 234.0, (407)

Waverley, 292.4, (370), 229.9, (291)

Allerdale, 292.3, (286), 246.3, (241)

Fareham, 292.3, (340), 269.9, (314)

Havant, 292.1, (369), 258.8, (327)

Chorley, 291.9, (347), 231.3, (275)

Broadland, 291.8, (385), 221.3, (292)

Gateshead, 291.2, (588), 262.9, (531)

Mid Sussex, 290.5, (442), 308.3, (469)

Broxtowe, 290.5, (333), 308.8, (354)

Cheshire West and Chester, 290.3, (998), 250.7, (862)

West Lindsey, 290.1, (279), 303.6, (292)

Rushmoor, 289.2, (273), 235.2, (222)

Reigate and Banstead, 288.8, (431), 298.8, (446)

Islington, 288.6, (716), 300.7, (746)

Welwyn Hatfield, 288.2, (357), 314.0, (389)

Wirral, 287.0, (931), 286.7, (930)

Richmondshire, 286.6, (154), 240.1, (129)

Darlington, 285.8, (307), 281.2, (302)

Corby, 284.7, (208), 292.9, (214)

Scarborough, 284.2, (309), 291.5, (317)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 283.9, (871), 309.6, (950)

Ribble Valley, 283.8, (176), 269.2, (167)

Northumberland, 283.5, (918), 249.2, (807)

Daventry, 281.8, (245), 326.6, (284)

North Hertfordshire, 281.7, (376), 274.2, (366)

Mendip, 281.2, (327), 240.8, (280)

Buckinghamshire, 280.0, (1532), 244.8, (1339)

Epsom and Ewell, 277.8, (225), 246.9, (200)

Stockton-on-Tees, 277.1, (547), 324.7, (641)

Merton, 277.1, (572), 317.7, (656)

Harrow, 274.6, (693), 263.1, (664)

Central Bedfordshire, 274.1, (806), 232.2, (683)

East Hertfordshire, 273.4, (415), 332.0, (504)

Hounslow, 273.4, (743), 281.5, (765)

Vale of White Horse, 273.4, (377), 205.9, (284)

Medway, 273.3, (763), 269.8, (753)

Wealden, 272.8, (444), 200.3, (326)

Hackney and City of London, 272.7, (796), 274.1, (800)

West Suffolk, 271.9, (482), 231.2, (410)

Fenland, 271.4, (277), 258.6, (264)

Kingston upon Thames, 271.3, (486), 274.6, (492)

Lewes, 270.5, (280), 213.5, (221)

South Somerset, 270.3, (456), 248.4, (419)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 270.0, (350), 256.9, (333)

Basingstoke and Deane, 270.0, (480), 283.5, (504)

Barking and Dagenham, 270.0, (578), 248.9, (533)

North Somerset, 269.5, (581), 231.5, (499)

Brent, 269.1, (882), 311.5, (1021)

North Warwickshire, 268.9, (176), 293.3, (192)

Stafford, 267.7, (369), 220.5, (304)

Haringey, 266.9, (711), 271.1, (722)

Waltham Forest, 266.8, (739), 259.3, (718)

Redditch, 266.5, (228), 340.1, (291)

Wigan, 266.1, (880), 256.1, (847)

South Oxfordshire, 265.7, (382), 224.6, (323)

Winchester, 265.2, (334), 241.4, (304)

South Northamptonshire, 264.9, (253), 240.9, (230)

Elmbridge, 263.8, (362), 301.0, (413)

Hillingdon, 263.4, (814), 257.3, (795)

Barnet, 261.6, (1044), 249.9, (997)

West Berkshire, 261.3, (414), 234.8, (372)

Greenwich, 261.2, (755), 271.6, (785)

North East Derbyshire, 261.2, (267), 295.5, (302)

Rother, 260.6, (252), 133.4, (129)

Craven, 259.9, (149), 225.0, (129)

Three Rivers, 259.7, (244), 275.6, (259)

Breckland, 259.1, (366), 219.5, (310)

Folkestone and Hythe, 257.7, (292), 226.8, (257)

West Lancashire, 257.7, (295), 270.8, (310)

Hart, 257.2, (251), 256.1, (250)

Cheshire East, 256.8, (993), 253.7, (981)

Castle Point, 256.3, (232), 203.3, (184)

Pendle, 256.1, (236), 236.6, (218)

Epping Forest, 255.7, (338), 261.0, (345)

County Durham, 254.9, (1359), 270.8, (1444)

Tewkesbury, 254.6, (246), 307.4, (297)

Rochdale, 254.0, (568), 300.9, (673)

Bexley, 253.5, (632), 268.8, (670)

Wyre Forest, 253.1, (256), 275.9, (279)

Cotswold, 252.6, (228), 208.3, (188)

Tonbridge and Malling, 251.9, (334), 184.1, (244)

Hyndburn, 251.4, (204), 261.3, (212)

Tunbridge Wells, 251.4, (299), 217.8, (259)

Lichfield, 250.9, (265), 267.9, (283)

Mole Valley, 250.2, (219), 241.0, (211)

Redbridge, 248.6, (760), 255.2, (780)

Kensington and Chelsea, 248.6, (390), 224.4, (352)

Stratford-on-Avon, 247.0, (327), 234.1, (310)

Southend-on-Sea, 245.7, (449), 235.3, (430)

Burnley, 245.1, (219), 302.2, (270)

Havering, 244.0, (636), 272.0, (709)

New Forest, 243.8, (438), 267.7, (481)

South Norfolk, 243.2, (348), 271.9, (389)

East Hampshire, 243.1, (301), 222.1, (275)

Horsham, 241.3, (351), 271.5, (395)

Lancaster, 241.0, (357), 271.4, (402)

South Holland, 241.0, (231), 241.0, (231)

Thurrock, 241.0, (423), 234.1, (411)

Worcester, 240.4, (241), 270.3, (271)

Sunderland, 239.3, (665), 267.1, (742)

Melton, 239.3, (123), 210.1, (108)

Brentwood, 238.2, (184), 284.8, (220)

Bromley, 238.0, (792), 245.8, (818)

Ashford, 236.6, (310), 232.8, (305)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 235.4, (356), 201.7, (305)

Colchester, 232.8, (459), 251.0, (495)

Mid Suffolk, 232.7, (244), 183.1, (192)

Canterbury, 232.7, (388), 217.7, (363)

Enfield, 232.6, (776), 224.8, (750)

Derbyshire Dales, 230.6, (167), 278.9, (202)

Basildon, 230.3, (432), 229.8, (431)

Chesterfield, 229.7, (241), 226.8, (238)

Bolton, 229.3, (661), 205.7, (593)

Hambleton, 228.4, (210), 213.2, (196)

Arun, 228.4, (368), 249.5, (402)

Rutland, 227.3, (92), 234.7, (95)

Rossendale, 225.4, (161), 257.6, (184)

Maldon, 224.8, (147), 221.7, (145)

Sevenoaks, 223.3, (271), 193.6, (235)

South Lakeland, 222.1, (233), 183.0, (192)

Forest of Dean, 220.4, (192), 182.5, (159)

Tandridge, 219.1, (194), 276.7, (245)

Wychavon, 218.9, (287), 229.6, (301)

Camden, 217.5, (608), 216.1, (604)

Westminster, 217.2, (586), 221.2, (597)

Carlisle, 216.5, (235), 160.3, (174)

Richmond upon Thames, 216.0, (428), 240.2, (476)

Maidstone, 212.6, (368), 259.3, (449)

Braintree, 205.8, (315), 211.0, (323)

Swale, 204.0, (308), 160.9, (243)

Malvern Hills, 203.9, (162), 164.9, (131)

Ipswich, 202.2, (275), 174.3, (237)

Uttlesford, 200.5, (186), 299.7, (278)

Chelmsford, 199.9, (359), 206.6, (371)

Tendring, 196.8, (290), 188.0, (277)

Blackburn with Darwen, 191.3, (287), 207.3, (311)

Rochford, 189.4, (166), 159.8, (140)

East Suffolk, 173.7, (435), 185.3, (464)

Babergh, 173.6, (161), 128.3, (119)

North Norfolk, 133.1, (140), 123.6, (130)