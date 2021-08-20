Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jurgen Klopp suggests talks ongoing with Mohamed Salah over new Liverpool deal

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 10.33pm
Mohamed Salah has two years remaining on his current deal at Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mohamed Salah has two years remaining on his current deal at Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has indicated talks are ongoing with Mohamed Salah over a new Liverpool contract.

Egypt striker Salah, 29, has two seasons left on an improved five-year contract he signed with the Reds in July 2018, 12 months after his initial arrival from Roma for £34million.

Liverpool, who have agreed new deals with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Fabinho this summer, are expected to agree new terms with Jordan Henderson and hope Salah is next.

“We don’t really speak about these things,” Klopp said. “We changed that a little bit with Hendo, but it doesn’t mean we will talk from now on about each little step we make in every negotiation and stuff like this.

“Two things: Mo is in a really good moment football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaves from the first day when he came back, absolutely great.

“So we are all adults, all professionals and when there are talks, there are talks and when there’s a decision we will tell you.

“Until then it’s unimportant how the parties work together in these things. We don’t have to talk about people in the background.

“With two years left you can imagine that there are talks, that’s it.”

Salah, who became the third fastest player to score 100 goals for Liverpool in October 2020, set a new milestone in last week’s win at Norwich when he became the first player to score in the opening game of a Premier League season for five successive years.

Klopp expects Salah to keep climbing the club’s all-time scoring chart, but said only time will tell if he can join the likes of Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler as an all-time great.

“Breaking records is great and the records he’s broken already is absolutely insane,” Klopp said.

“I didn’t know last week when he scored the goal that he is now the first person in the history of the Premier League to score in the first game of five consecutive seasons.

“There’s a reason why nobody did it. It’s really difficult. He did it and if there are any records out there he will know about them.”

The former Borussia Dortmund coach added: “But I never told him he could be ‘the’ or one of the three biggest Liverpool legends ever because that’s nothing you go for.

“Records, yes, but becoming a legend – people will judge you like that after your career probably and that’s fine.”

Salah, 11th on Liverpool’s all-time scorers list, is aiming for his 127th goal in 205 appearances in all competitions in the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-off at Burnley on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier