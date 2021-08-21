Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – August 21

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 1.59am
The security situation at Afghanistan’s main airport and a new antibody cocktail to tackle Covid-19 are splashed across the front pages.

British paratroopers “desperately tried to hold the line” at Kabul airport amid fears the rescue mission could collapse in days, according to the Daily Mail.

The reports the UK’s forces and diplomats are looking at leaving their base at the city’s airport to extract evacuees from the crowds.

The Financial Times says Joe Biden has vowed “to get Americans out”, while The Daily Telegraph has the US president admitting “we might not get everyone out”.

The Times has been told thousands of Afghans entitled to come to Britain face being left behind unless the August 31 deadline for their evacuation is extended.

There is “little sign” on the ground at the airport that the US and UK evacuations are gathering pace, according to The Guardian, which has the headline of “We should all hang our heads in shame”.

Security experts warn in the Daily Mirror terrorists “will exploit” the Taliban’s rule to launch attacks on Britain, saying the militants pose a “clear and present danger to UK citizens”.

A British ex-soldier tells The Sun of his “miraculous escape from a hell-hole” Kabul prison as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid is quoted in the Daily Express as saying the first-of-its kind antibody cocktail to tackle Covid-19 will “be rolled out to NHS patients as soon as possible”.

And the Daily Star asks “What the cluck?” as it reports a shortage of workers at KFC and Nando’s means turkey could be off the Yuletide menu.

