Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Category 3 Hurricane Grace crosses over Mexico’s Gulf coast

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 7.33am
A road sign brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace lays on the side of the highway in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A road sign brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace lays on the side of the highway in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Hurricane Grace has crossed over Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it made its second landfall in the country in two days.

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico as it moved towards the country’s mainland.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Grace had maximum sustained winds of 125mph early on Saturday when it made landfall about 30 miles south-south-east of Tuxpan.

Mexico Tropical Weather
Damage in Quintana Roo state (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Forecasters said Grace will quickly lose strength as it swirls inland over a mountain range carrying heavy rain towards the heart of the country, including the Mexico City region.

Forecasters said it could drop 6in to 12in of rain, with more in a few isolated areas — bringing the threat of flash floods, mudslides and urban flooding.

Hours before nearing shore, Grace caused strong winds, high waves and rain in the Veracruz communities of Tuxpan, Poza Rica, Xalapa and Veracruz city as well as in coastal towns in the states of Tabasco and Tamaulipas, Mexico’s meteorological agency said.

Fishermen pulled their boats out of the water and carried them inside harbours to prevent damage as the storm’s leading edge whipped at the coast, while merchants boarded up the windows of their businesses.

Mexico Tropical Weather
Fishermen in Veracruz state (Felix Marquez/AP)

Authorities expect the central states and the capital to receive the impact as a tropical storm, with strong gusts and intermittent rain during the weekend.

Heriberto Montes Ortiz, the head of the General Technical Sub-Directorate of Mexico’s National Water Commission, said Grace could cause rivers and streams to swell as well as flooding in low-lying areas, landslides and damage to roads.

The agency is monitoring rivers, dams and communities expected to see heavy rain, particularly in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

The hurricane hit early on Thursday near Tulum, a Yucatan resort town famed for its Mayan ruins.

Mexico Tropical Weather
Damage in Tulum (Marco Ugarte/AP)

There were no reports of deaths, but many streets were blocked by fallen trees that pulled down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.

Most businesses remained closed on Friday, and the few that opened drew long queues of people waiting to buy food.

Quintana Roo state governor Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier