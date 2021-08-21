Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Hundreds arrested in skirmishes during Australia lockdown protests

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 11.47am
Police use pepper spray on protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Protesters are rallying against government restrictions placed in an effort to reduce the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
Police use pepper spray on protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Protesters are rallying against government restrictions placed in an effort to reduce the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

More than 250 people have been arrested during protests against coronavirus lockdowns in Australia and many face fines for defying health orders, authorities said.

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests, which took place in cities nationwide.

The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne.

Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital Canberra went into lockdown earlier this month.

Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on social interactions.

Despite the measures, Sydney’s New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday.

Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Protesters say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.

Virus Outbreak Australia
Protesters in Melbourne (James Ross/AAP Image/AP)

In Melbourne, a crowd of about 4,000 mostly unmasked protesters let off flares, shouted and blasted music. Victoria state police arrested 218 people and issued more than 200 fines, each for more than 5,400 Australian dollars (£2,830).

Six Victoria state police officers were taken to hospital and three people remained in custody for allegedly assaulting police.

Officers used pepper spray on several people, saying in a statement they were left with no choice.

In New South Wales, police said they arrested 47 people and fined more than 260 in relation to protests across the state.

They also issued 137 tickets after stopping around 38,000 cars approaching the city.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

State police said a 32-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an officer was arrested and they expected to file charges.

The officer was taken to hospital for head and neck injuries, authorities said.

New South Wales Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said police expected to identify more people through CCTV and social media footage.

More than 2,000 people also gathered in Brisbane City Botanic Gardens to rally against the lockdown and vaccine measures, although Queensland state police said they did not make any arrests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier