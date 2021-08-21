Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thomas Tuchel backs Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech to play vital creative role this term

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 1.21pm
Hakim Ziyech has been tipped for a productive season at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has backed Hakim Ziyech to play a vital creative role at Chelsea this term.

The Blues boss has hailed Ziyech’s pre-season form, tipping the Morocco forward to regain that level in a flash once past his recent shoulder problem.

Ziyech could even be fit to feature in Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, having returned to training this week.

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has backed Hakim Ziyech for a big role at Chelsea this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The 28-year-old had been linked with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, but Tuchel insists the former Ajax star’s best days are still ahead of him in west London.

Assist king Ziyech’s ability to tee up goals could prove perfect for £98million new hitman Romelu Lukaku, with Tuchel excited by the prospect of the two men working in tandem.

“Any partnership could be very promising when Hakim plays on his high level,” said Tuchel.

“I think Hakim was very promising in pre-season. He had some very good matches last season also some difficulties and hard decisions from me to take.

“But the pre-season was very promising and pretty impressive from him. The attitude with which he arrived here was absolutely the right attitude to grow and to show personality, and this is what he did.

“He was fantastic from day one. He was decisive in every single friendly game we played and he was decisive in the first competitive game, in the final against Villarreal.”

Ziyech’s neat finish put Chelsea in the early driving seat with a 1-0 lead in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal, before he trudged out of action having fallen awkwardly on his shoulder.

The wily winger has hit top creative form after a productive pre-season, and Tuchel is determined to coax the best out of one of the continent’s most inventive players.

“Very, very unfortunately he got injured so now we need to take care of it,” said Tuchel.

“Because on one side we are very happy that he’s back on the pitch, on the other a shoulder injury can be a bit tricky.

“The good thing is with a shoulder injury you can still run and you can still keep your fitness, so you don’t lose too much of that. And yes, he’ll have many training sessions in his legs.

“And from then on, once he gives the green light and feels totally free, hopefully he can find his performance level from this season very, very quickly. Because that can be very important for us.”

