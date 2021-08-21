Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jack Grealish on the scoresheet as Manchester City thrash Norwich

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 7.55pm
Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City in Saturday’s comprehensive home win against Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)
Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City in Saturday’s comprehensive home win against Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City as they got their season up and running with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions lost the Community Shield against Leicester and their Premier League opener at Tottenham without scoring, but they put the Canaries to the sword in the Manchester rain.

They got the perfect start as goalkeeper Tim Krul scored an unfortunate own goal inside the opening 10 minutes before Grealish started paying some of his £100million fee back with his first goal for the club in the 22nd minute.

Manchester City v Norwich City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Jack Grealish acknowledges the Manchester City supporters after his first goal for his new club (Nick Potts/)

Further strikes from Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in the second half made it a rout as City proved they might be able to survive without trying to buy Harry Kane, albeit against a team fresh out of the Championship.

Liverpool made it two wins from two at the start of their Premier League campaign as goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earned them a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield.

Jota, scorer of the first goal in the 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend, gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead with an 18th-minute header.

Mane then opened his account for 2021-22 in the 69th minute, sending a firm finish past Nick Pope.

Burnley, who had won 1-0 on their last visit to the ground in January to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the league, caused the hosts some problems but could not prevent another defeat, a week on from losing their opener 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Danny Ings scored a brilliant overhead kick to set up a deserved 2-0 victory for Aston Villa against Newcastle.

The £25million signing from Southampton, who scored on his Villa debut in the 3-2 defeat at Watford last Saturday, struck deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half after Tyrone Mings flicked on Matt Cash’s long throw.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United – Premier League – Villa Park
Danny Ings celebrates after scoring his superb goal at Villa Park (David Davies/PA)

Anwar El Ghazi doubled Villa’s lead in the 62nd minute with a perfect penalty that was awarded after referee David Coote was advised by VAR to check for handball.

Raphinha’s superb second-half finish clinched Leeds a 2-2 draw in their first home game of the season against Everton.

The Brazilian winger crashed home a second-half equaliser – his third goal in as many games against the Toffees – as Leeds twice hit back to earn their first point of the new campaign.

Leeds United v Everton – Premier League – Elland Road
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) was on the score sheet again for Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich before the break and after Demarai Gray restored the visitors’ lead, Raphinha had the last word in a typically thrilling Leeds encounter.

First-half goals from Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay saw Brighton make it two wins from two matches as they saw off Watford 2-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Crystal Palace and Brentford played out an entertaining goalless draw at Selhurst Park to give new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira his first managerial point in the Premier League.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier