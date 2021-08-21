Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 8.49pm
Daniil Medvedev reacts after colliding with a courtside TV camera (Aaron Doster/AP)
Daniil Medvedev reacts after colliding with a courtside TV camera (Aaron Doster/AP)

Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open.

The top seed was a set ahead against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev when he collided with the camera during a rally.

Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”.

The right-hander, ranked second in the world, needed a medical time-out for treatment on his left hand.

Whether it inhibited him was unclear, but fourth seed Rublev took advantage to gain a first career win over his compatriot, prevailing 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier