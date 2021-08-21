News / UK & World Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat By Press Association August 21 2021, 8.49pm Daniil Medvedev reacts after colliding with a courtside TV camera (Aaron Doster/AP) Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open. The top seed was a set ahead against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev when he collided with the camera during a rally. Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”. Daniil Medvedev collided with a camera in Cincinnati, but has recovered to move in striking distance of taking the match. #CincyTennispic.twitter.com/6euH1AaKYQ— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 21, 2021 The right-hander, ranked second in the world, needed a medical time-out for treatment on his left hand. Whether it inhibited him was unclear, but fourth seed Rublev took advantage to gain a first career win over his compatriot, prevailing 2-6 6-3 6-3. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Novak Djokovic ‘getting better’ in pursuit of first Olympic gold medal Hubert Hurkacz sets up clash with Roger Federer after stunning Daniil Medvedev Second seed Daniil Medvedev claims comeback win over Marin Cilic at Wimbledon Andrey Rublev battles past Fabio Fognini to reach fourth round at Wimbledon