Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jesse Jackson and wife admitted to hospital with Covid

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 1.39am Updated: August 22 2021, 7.23am
The Reverend Jesse Jackson has been admitted to hospital with his wife for Covid-19 (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
The Reverend Jesse Jackson has been admitted to hospital with his wife for Covid-19 (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a family statement.

Rev Jackson, 79, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicised event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible.

He and his 77-year-old wife are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Virus Outbreak Jesse Jackson
Jesse Jackson receives a Covid vaccination in January (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” a statement authorised by the couple’s son, Jonathan Jackson, said.

“There are no further updates at this time.”

A protege of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Rev Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Rev Jackson has remained active and has advocated for Covid-19 vaccines for black people, who lag behind in the United States’ vaccination drive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]