Jesse Jackson and wife admitted to hospital with Covid

The Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a family statement.

Rev Jackson, 79, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicised event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible.

He and his 77-year-old wife are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Jesse Jackson receives a Covid vaccination in January (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” a statement authorised by the couple’s son, Jonathan Jackson, said.

“There are no further updates at this time.”

A protege of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Rev Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Rev Jackson has remained active and has advocated for Covid-19 vaccines for black people, who lag behind in the United States’ vaccination drive.