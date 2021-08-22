Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Eight dead as Hurricane Grace hits Mexico’s Gulf coast again

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 1.52am
A woman begins clearing debris from her kitchen after a part of her home was damaged by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, on Saturday (Felix Marquez/AP)
Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico’s Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days.

At least eight people died, authorities said.

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew strength from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Mexican coast again late on Friday.

Mexico Tropical Weather
A man inspects the damage after a part of his home was toppled by winds brought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, on Saturday (Felix Marquez/AP)

At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitlahuac Garcia, governor of Mexico’s Veracruz state, adding 330,000 people lost power in the storm but that it was gradually being restored.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it churned over mountainous areas in central Mexico east of Mexico City and then dissipated in mid afternoon.

The storm caused rivers to overflow and landslides in places and some evacuations were needed, Veracruz authorities said.

