Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Yordenis Ugas beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision to keep WBA title

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 7.09am
Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, hits Manny Pacquiao (John Locher/AP)
Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, hits Manny Pacquiao (John Locher/AP)

Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas overcame Manny Pacquiao by a unanimous decision in their hastily-convened bout on Saturday night to retain his WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Ugas only had 11 days’ notice to prepare to fight the Philippines great, whose scheduled contest with Errol Spence Jr had to be called off when Spence suffered a torn retina.

Despite the short preparation, Ugas did not miss a beat, with two judges scoring the fight his way 116-112 and the third 115-113.

Manny Pacquiao was beaten
Manny Pacquiao was beaten (John Locher/AP)

While many observers believe this might have been the last fight of Pacquiao’s decorated career, the Philippines senator said afterwards he had not yet decided whether or not to retire. Many expect Pacquiao to now enter the race to become the Philippines’ next president.

The 35-year-old Ugas threw only half as many punches as his 42-year-old opponent, but his blows were more effective and precise.

Ugas tormented Pacquiao with his jab through the early rounds, before landing right punches to greater effect as the fight wore on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier