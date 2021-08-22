Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ariana Grande shares glimpse of married life with Dalton Gomez

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 7.49am
Ariana Grande (PA)
Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse at her married life with husband Dalton Gomez.

The singing superstar, 28, married the Los Angeles real estate agent in a secret ceremony in May.

The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Grande shared an insight into their domestic life as newlyweds on Instagram, including pictures of her cooking.

Another shot shows the pair embracing in the kitchen, while another shows the pair in rain ponchos and face masks.

There are also photos of the couple’s dogs, including a shot of Gomez tickling one of the pets on the tummy.

Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Grande wrote: “Some old some new but I love these.”

The pictures appeared on Grande’s Instagram story (Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Grande began dating Gomez early last year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.

A representative for the star first confirmed the couple had tied the knot, saying: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After the wedding Grande shared photos of the day on Instagram, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.

