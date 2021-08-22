Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Harry Kane named on the bench for Tottenham’s Premier League visit to Wolves

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 1.14pm Updated: August 22 2021, 2.09pm
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (centre) sits on the bench (David Davies/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (centre) sits on the bench (David Davies/PA)

Harry Kane was named on the bench for Tottenham’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

The England captain was not involved in Spurs’ first two games of the season as he lacked fitness following his late return to pre-season training.

Kane, who is chasing a move to Manchester City, missed the league opener against City last Sunday and also did not travel to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first leg tie with Pacos de Ferreira.

But he was named among the substitutes as Nuno Espirito Santo opted for an unchanged side from the one that beat City.

Kane had the ignominy of being jeered off the team coach when it arrived 90 minutes before kick-off, though it was mainly by Wolves fans revelling in the situation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]