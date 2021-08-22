Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Queen wants Duke of York to keep honorary military role’

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 1.57pm
The Queen has reportedly said she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Neil Hall/PA)
The Queen has reportedly told insiders she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

According to the Sunday Times, the monarch has conveyed her wish that Andrew – who is facing allegations of sexual assault, which he denies – keeps the honorary role that he took over from the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

The paper quoted a senior military source as saying: “The Queen has let it be known to the regiment that she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel, and the feeling is that nobody wants to do anything that could cause upset to the colonel-in-chief.

“It is a very difficult, unsatisfactory situation.”

The source added that the duke’s honorary position is “not tenable or viable” and the regiment feels it is “not appropriate to retain him”.

Andrew, 61, stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid the fallout from his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Grenadiers and all the Duke’s military appointments are in abeyance after he stepped back from royal duties for the foreseeable future in November 2019.

“This remains the situation.”

At the time he stepped back, the duke said he continued to “unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein” and promised to “help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations”.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
A page from the legal action brought in the US by Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre against the Duke of York (PA)

Since then, Virginia Giuffre has sued the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, and her lawyers have claimed Andrew’s legal team “refuse to engage in any discussions”.

Ms Guiffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the duke when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

